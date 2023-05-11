Baltimore Ravens schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

With the Lamar Jackson contract situation finally coming to a conclusion, the Baltimore Ravens are ready to move on with the hope of reaching the potential they’ve created. With last season’s acquisitions of Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears, alongside other moves, it is clear this is a “win now” situation for Baltimore. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Ravens’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Ravens 2022 Record : 10-7 (loss in Wild Card)

: 10-7 (loss in Wild Card) Head Coach : John Harbaugh

: John Harbaugh Key Players : Lamar Jackson (QB), Mark Andrews (TE), Roquan Smith (ILB)

: Lamar Jackson (QB), Mark Andrews (TE), Roquan Smith (ILB) Ravens 2023 NFL draft results

Baltimore Ravens schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/10 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/17 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/24 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/1 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/8 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/15 at Tennessee Titans (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

Week 7: 10/22 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 8: 10/29 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/5 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/12 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 11: 11/16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 12: 11/26 at. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 13: BYE WEEK

Week 14: 12/10 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 15: 12/17 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 16: 12/25 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 PM, ABC

Week 17: 12/31 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 18: TBD vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games



Thursday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Bengals

Sunday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Chargers

Sunday Night Football Week 15 vs. Jaguars

Christmas Game: Week 16 vs. 49ers

Check out every teams’ 2023 NFL schedule below:

AFC:





East ( BUF MIA NE NYJ

( North ( BAL CIN CLE PIT

( South ( HOU IND JAX TEN

( West ( DEN KC LV LAC

NFC:

