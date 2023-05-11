Baltimore Ravens schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Published May 11, 2023 05:57 PM
With the Lamar Jackson contract situation finally coming to a conclusion, the Baltimore Ravens are ready to move on with the hope of reaching the potential they’ve created. With last season’s acquisitions of Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears, alongside other moves, it is clear this is a “win now” situation for Baltimore. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Ravens’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Ravens 2022 Record: 10-7 (loss in Wild Card)
- Head Coach: John Harbaugh
- Key Players: Lamar Jackson (QB), Mark Andrews (TE), Roquan Smith (ILB)
- Ravens 2023 NFL draft results
Baltimore Ravens schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/17 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/24 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/1 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/8 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/15 at Tennessee Titans (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
- Week 7: 10/22 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 8: 10/29 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/5 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/12 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 11: 11/16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 12: 11/26 at. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 13: BYE WEEK
- Week 14: 12/10 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 15: 12/17 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 16: 12/25 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 PM, ABC
- Week 17: 12/31 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 18: TBD vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Bengals
- Sunday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Chargers
- Sunday Night Football Week 15 vs. Jaguars
- Christmas Game: Week 16 vs. 49ers
Check out every teams’ 2023 NFL schedule below:
AFC:
- East (BUF | MIA | NE | NYJ )
- North (BAL | CIN | CLE | PIT )
- South (HOU | IND | JAX | TEN )
- West (DEN | KC | LV | LAC )
NFC: