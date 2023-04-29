Bears draft picks 2023: All of Chicago’s selctions, NFL draft results, team order

The Bears sat at 3-4 last season before losing 10 straight games to close the season with the worst record in the NFL (3-14). Originally awarded the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft , Chicago traded down with Carolina and now hold the ninth pick in the first round. As part of that trade, the Bears also received WR D.J. Moore , a first round pick next year, as well as a second round pick this year (No. 61) and another second in 2025.

Quarterback Justin Fields , the 11th overall pick in 2021, went 3-12 in 15 starts last season while throwing 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His biggest impact came on the ground , rushing for 1,143 yards, the second-most in a season by a QB in NFL history.

GM Ryan Poles has been very active this offseason , bringing in running backs Travis Homer (from SEA) and D’Onta Foreman (from CAR) to replace David Montgomery , while also signing tight end Robert Tonyan (from GB). On defense, former Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds signed a four-year deal worth $72 million

Chicago has 10 picks in this year’s draft, including four picks in the first three rounds. The Bears traded their own second round pick (No. 32) to Pittsburgh in exchange for WR Chase Claypool last season but still have two more picks in the second round, one from Baltimore from the Roquan Smith trade and one from Carolina in the No. 1 overall pick trade.

Click here for the entire 2023 NFL Draft order and keep reading to see who the Bears will take in the 2023 NFL Draft. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round from Pro Football Talk on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel .

Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 10 (from NO through PHI) - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Round 2: No. 53 (from BAL) - Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida

Round 2: No. 56 (from JAX) - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

Round 3: No. 64 - Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina

Round 4: No. 115 (from NO) - Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Round 4: No. 133 (from PHI) - Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Round 5: No. 148 (from NE through BAL) - Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Round 7: No. 218 - Travis Bell, DT, Kennesaw State

Round 7: No. 258 - Kendall Williamson, S, Stanford

Check out draft picks for the other NFC North teams:

Green Bay Packers 2023 draft picks

Detroit Lions 2023 draft picks

Minnesota Vikings 2023 draft picks