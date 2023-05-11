Buffalo Bills schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After a strong regular season that ended at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, the 13-3 Buffalo Bills hope to repeat and grow their success. Josh Allen seeks to grow on his third place MVP campaign, with the hopes of leading the Bills Mafia to the promised land. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bills’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Bills 2022 Record : 13-3 (Loss in AFC Divisional Round)

: 13-3 (Loss in AFC Divisional Round) Head Coach : Sean McDermott

: Sean McDermott Key Players : Josh Allen (QB), Stefon Diggs (WR), Jordan Poyer (S)

Buffalo Bills schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/11 at. New York Jets (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

Week 2: 9/17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/24 at. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/1 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/8 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

Week 6: 10/15 vs. New York Giants, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 7: 10/22 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/29 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 9: 11/5 at. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 10: 11/12 vs. Denver Broncos, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 11: 11/19 vs. New York Jets, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/26 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 13: BYE WEEK

Week 14: 12/10 at. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 15: 12/17 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 16: 12/24 at. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:00 PM, Peacock

Week 17: 12/31 vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/7 at. Miami Dolphins, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games



Monday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Jets

Sunday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Giants

Thursday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Sunday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Bengals

Monday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Broncos

Saturday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Chargers

