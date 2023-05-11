 Skip navigation
Buffalo Bills schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

  
Published May 11, 2023 04:28 PM

After a strong regular season that ended at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, the 13-3 Buffalo Bills hope to repeat and grow their success. Josh Allen seeks to grow on his third place MVP campaign, with the hopes of leading the Bills Mafia to the promised land. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bills’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.


  • Bills 2022 Record: 13-3 (Loss in AFC Divisional Round)

  • Head Coach: Sean McDermott

  • Key Players: Josh Allen (QB), Stefon Diggs (WR), Jordan Poyer (S)

  • Bills 2023 NFL draft results

Buffalo Bills schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)


  • Week 1: 9/11 at. New York Jets (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

  • Week 2: 9/17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 3: 9/24 at. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 4: 10/1 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 5: 10/8 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

  • Week 6: 10/15 vs. New York Giants, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 7: 10/22 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 8: 10/29 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 9: 11/5 at. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 10: 11/12 vs. Denver Broncos, 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 11: 11/19 vs. New York Jets, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 12: 11/26 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 13: BYE WEEK

  • Week 14: 12/10 at. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 15: 12/17 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 16: 12/24 at. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:00 PM, Peacock

  • Week 17: 12/31 vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 18: 1/7 at. Miami Dolphins, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games


  • Monday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Jets

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Giants

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Bengals

  • Monday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Broncos

  • Saturday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Chargers

