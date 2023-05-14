Carolina Panthers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Published May 14, 2023 04:14 AM
There is a new regime in Carolina for the 2023 season. This new era comes with the hiring of head coach Frank Reich after being fired from Indianapolis, and drafting new franchise quarterback Bryce Young first overall after acquiring the pick from the Chicago Bears. How will Reich and Young work for the Panthers faithful, will it be a quick turnaround or a long rebuild? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Panthers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Panthers 2022 Record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Frank Reich
- Key Players: Bryce Young (QB), Jaycee Horn (CB), Brian Burns (DE)
- Panthers 2023 NFL draft results
Carolina Panthers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/18 vs. New Orleans Saints (Monday), 7:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 3: 9/24 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/1 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 5: 10/8 at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 6: 10/15 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 7: BYE WEEK
- Week 8: 10/29 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 9: 11/5 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/9 at Chicago Bears (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 11: 11/19 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 12: 11/26 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 13: 12/3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/10 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 15: TBD vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 17: 12/31 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 18: TBD vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Saints
- Thursday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Bears
