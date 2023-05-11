Chicago Bears schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

It was a rebuilding year for the 3-14 Chicago Bears, who received the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After completing a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers to trade back to 9th overall, the Bears traded again with the Philadelphia Eagles to select OT Darnell Wright from Tennessee. With growing pressure on quarterback Justin Fields, how will the young Bears grow? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bears’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Bears 2022 Record : 3-14 (missed playoffs)

: 3-14 (missed playoffs) Head Coach : Matt Eberflus

: Matt Eberflus Key Players : Justin Fields (QB), DJ Moore (WR), Tremaine Edmunds (LB)

: Justin Fields (QB), DJ Moore (WR), Tremaine Edmunds (LB) Bears 2023 NFL draft results

Chicago Bears schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/10 vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 PM, FOX

Week 2: 9/17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 3: 9/24 at. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 4: 10/1 vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/5 at. Washington Commanders (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 6: 10/15 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 7: 10/22 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 8: 10/29 at. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 9: 11/5 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/9 vs. Carolina Panthers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 11: 11/19 at. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 12: 11/27 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday), 8:20 PM, ESPN

Week 13: BYE WEEK

Week 14: 12/10 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 15: TBD at. Cleveland Browns, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 17: 12/31 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 18: TBD at. Green Bay Packers, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games



Thursday Night Football: Week 5 at Commanders

Sunday Night Football: Week 8 at Chargers

Thursday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Panthers

Monday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Vikings

