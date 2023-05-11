Cincinnati Bengals schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After suffering a heartbreaking loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the Cincinnati Bengals are poised to return to glory. Led by Joe Burrow, the new standard is now postseason success in Cincinnati. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bengals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Bengals 2022 Record : 12-4 (Loss in AFC Championship)

: 12-4 (Loss in AFC Championship) Head Coach : Zac Taylor

: Zac Taylor Key Players : Joe Burrow (QB), Ja’Marr Chase (WR), Joe Mixon (RB)

: Joe Burrow (QB), Ja’Marr Chase (WR), Joe Mixon (RB) Bengals 2023 NFL draft results

Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/10 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/17 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/25 vs. Los Angeles Rams (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 4: 10/1 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 5: 10/8 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 6: 10/15 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: 10/29 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/5 vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 10: 11/12 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/16 at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 12: 11/26 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/4 at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 14: 12/10 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 15: TBD vs Minnesota Vikings, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/23 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Saturday), 4:30 PM, NBC

Week 17: 12/31 at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 18: TBD vs. Cleveland Browns, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games



Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Rams

Sunday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Bills

Thursday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Ravens

Monday Night Football: Week 13 v. Jaguars

