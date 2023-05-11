Cincinnati Bengals schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Published May 11, 2023 05:38 PM
After suffering a heartbreaking loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the Cincinnati Bengals are poised to return to glory. Led by Joe Burrow, the new standard is now postseason success in Cincinnati. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bengals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Bengals 2022 Record: 12-4 (Loss in AFC Championship)
- Head Coach: Zac Taylor
- Key Players: Joe Burrow (QB), Ja’Marr Chase (WR), Joe Mixon (RB)
- Bengals 2023 NFL draft results
Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/17 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/25 vs. Los Angeles Rams (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 4: 10/1 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 5: 10/8 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 6: 10/15 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 7: BYE WEEK
- Week 8: 10/29 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/5 vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 10: 11/12 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/16 at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 12: 11/26 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 12/4 at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 14: 12/10 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 15: TBD vs Minnesota Vikings, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/23 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Saturday), 4:30 PM, NBC
- Week 17: 12/31 at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 18: TBD vs. Cleveland Browns, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Rams
- Sunday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Bills
- Thursday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Ravens
- Monday Night Football: Week 13 v. Jaguars
Check out every teams’ 2023 NFL schedule below:
AFC:
- East (BUF | MIA | NE | NYJ )
- North (BAL | CIN | CLE | PIT )
- South (HOU | IND | JAX | TEN )
- West (DEN | KC | LV | LAC )
NFC: