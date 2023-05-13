Dallas Cowboys schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
A record of 12-5 will usually win you a division, but not for the Dallas Cowboys. After finishing the season 12-5, the Dallas Cowboys had made it to the NFC Divisional round and lost to the San Francisco 49ers. After this loss, there were numerous calls from fans to fire Head Coach Mike McCarthy, rather the Cowboys fired five assistants and kept McCarthy at the helm. If the Cowboys do not perform, could this be the end of McCarthy in Dallas? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Cowboys’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Cowboys 2022 Record: 12-5 (Loss in Divisional Round)
- Head Coach: Mike McCarthy
- Key Players: Dak Prescott (QB), Micah Parsons (LB), Trevon Diggs (CB)
- Cowboys 2023 NFL draft results
Dallas Cowboys schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 at New York Giants, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 2: 9/17 vs. New York Jets, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/24 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 4: 10/1 vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 PM, fOX
- Week 5: 10/8 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 6: 10/16 at Los Angeles Chargers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 7: BYE WEEK
- Week 8: 10/29 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 9: 11/5 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 10: 11/12 vs. New York Giants, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 11: 11/19 at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 12: 11/23 vs. Washington Commanders (Thursday), 4:30 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 11/30 vs. Seattle Seahawks (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 14: 12/10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 15: 12/17 at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 16: 12/24 at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 17: 12/30 vs. Detroit Lions (Saturday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
- Week 18: TBD at Washington Commanders, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Giants
- Sunday Night Football: Week 5 vs. 49ers
- Monday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Chargers
- Thursday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Seahawks
- Sunday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Eagles
- Saturday Night Football: Week 17 vs. Lions
