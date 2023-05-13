 Skip navigation
Denver Broncos schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

  
Published May 13, 2023 02:11 PM

Well… that was unexpected. That is the phrase that summarized the 2022 Denver Broncos season after finishing 5-12. A team which had all the hype of a Super Bowl winner, had floundered after the acquisition of Russell Wilson. But, there is a new sense of hope. With newly acquired head coach Sean Payton coming to Denver, the Broncos are gearing up for a better season. It is clear that the Denver Broncos are in “Win Now” mode. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Broncos’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.


  • Broncos 2022 Record: 5-12 (missed playoffs)

  • Head Coach: Sean Payton

  • Key Players: Russell Wilson (QB), Justin Simmons (FS), Patrick Surtain II (CB)

  • Broncos 2023 NFL draft results

Denver Broncos schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)


  • Week 1: 9/10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 2: 9/17 vs. Washington Commanders, 4:25 PM

  • Week 3: 9/24 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 4: 10/1 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 5: 10/8 vs. New York Jets, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 6: 10/12 at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 7: 10/22 vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 8: 10/29 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 9: BYE WEEK

  • Week 10: 11/13 at Buffalo Bills (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 11: 11/19 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 12: 11/26 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 PM, FOX

  • Week 13: 12/3 at Houston Texans, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 14: 12/10 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 15: TBD at Detroit Lions, TBD, TBD

  • Week 16: 12/24 vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 PM, NFL Network

  • Week 17: 12/31 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 18: TBD at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games


  • Thursday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Chiefs

  • Monday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Bills

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Vikings

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Patriots

