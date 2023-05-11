 Skip navigation
Top News

Kadarius Toney
2023 Kansas City Chiefs Fantasy Preview
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
Cincinnati Reds v Baltimore Orioles
MLB Best Bets, July 3: Orioles, Marlins, Twins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Matteo-Berrettini
Berrettini is staying off social media ahead of Wimbledon to avoid positive words

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Detroit Lions schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

  
Published May 11, 2023 05:20 PM

After surpassing expectations during the 2022 season, with the Detroit Lions finishing 9-8 and placing second in the NFC North, things are looking positive in the Motor City. With Dan Campbell ready to bite some kneecaps in four primetime games, how far will the Lions go in this season? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Lions’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.


  • Lions 2022 Record: 9-8 (missed playoffs)

  • Head Coach: Dan Campbell

  • Key Players: Jared Goff (QB), Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR), Frank Ragnow (OL)

  • Lions 2023 NFL draft results

Detroit Lions schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)


  • Week 1: 9/7 at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday), 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 2: 9/17 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 3: 9/24 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 4: 9/28 at Green Bay Packers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 5: 10/8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 6: 10/15 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 7: 10/22 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 8: 10/30 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 9: BYE WEEK

  • Week 10: 11/12 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 11: 11/19 vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 12: 11/23 vs. Green Bay Packers (Thursday), 12:30 PM, FOX

  • Week 13: 12/3 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 14: 12/10 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 15: TBD vs. Denver Broncos, TBD, TBD

  • Week 16: 12/24 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 17: 12/30 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

  • Week 18: TBD vs. Minnesota Vikings, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games


  • Thursday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Chiefs

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Packers

  • Monday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Raiders

  • Thanksgiving: Week 12 vs. Packers

  • Saturday Night: Week 17 vs. Cowboys

