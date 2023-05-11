Detroit Lions schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After surpassing expectations during the 2022 season, with the Detroit Lions finishing 9-8 and placing second in the NFC North, things are looking positive in the Motor City. With Dan Campbell ready to bite some kneecaps in four primetime games, how far will the Lions go in this season? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Lions’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Lions 2022 Record : 9-8 (missed playoffs)

: 9-8 (missed playoffs) Head Coach: Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell Key Players: Jared Goff (QB), Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR), Frank Ragnow (OL)

Detroit Lions schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/7 at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday), 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 2: 9/17 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 3: 9/24 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 4: 9/28 at Green Bay Packers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 5: 10/8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 6: 10/15 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 7: 10/22 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 8: 10/30 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: 11/12 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/19 vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 12: 11/23 vs. Green Bay Packers (Thursday), 12:30 PM, FOX

Week 13: 12/3 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 14: 12/10 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 15: TBD vs. Denver Broncos, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 17: 12/30 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

Week 18: TBD vs. Minnesota Vikings, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games



Thursday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Chiefs

Thursday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Packers

Monday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Raiders

Thanksgiving: Week 12 vs. Packers

Saturday Night: Week 17 vs. Cowboys

