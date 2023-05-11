Green Bay Packers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Published May 11, 2023 04:27 PM
It was a disappointing year for the 8-9 Green Bay Packers. After an offseason which saw franchise cornerstone Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets, it’s the Jordan Love show in Green Bay. With questions at quarterback, how will the new-era Packers perform? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Packers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Packers 2022 Record: 8-9 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Matt LaFleur
- Key Players: Jordan Love (QB), AJ Dillon (RB), Jaire Alexander (CB)
- Packers 2023 NFL draft results
Green Bay Packers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 at. Chicago Bears, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/17 at. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 3: 9/24 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 4: 9/28 vs. Detroit Lions (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 5: 10/9 at Las Vegas Raiders (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 6: BYE WEEK
- Week 7: 10/22 at. Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/29 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 9: 11/5 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 10: 11/12 at. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/19 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 12: 11/23 at. Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 PM, FOX
- Week 13: 12/3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 14: 12/11 at. New York Giants, 8:15 PM, ABC
- Week 15: 12/17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 16: 12/24 at. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 17: 12/31 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 18: TBD vs. Chicago Bears, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Lions
- Monday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Panthers
- Sunday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Chiefs
- Monday Night Football: Week 14 at Giants
- Sunday Night Football: Week 17 at Vikings
