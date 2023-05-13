Houston Texans schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

It was a rough year to be a Houston Texans fan. Now, there is a sense of optimism and hope. With bright new head coach DeMeco Ryans shooting for the stars during the 2023 NFL Draft, drafting QB C.J. Stroud and traded with the Arizona Cardinals in order to draft DE Will Anderson Jr. It may not come this year, but there is now hope for the Texans faithful. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Texans’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Texans 2022 Record : 3-13-1 (missed playoffs)

: 3-13-1 (missed playoffs) Head Coach : DeMeco Ryans

: DeMeco Ryans Key Players : C.J. Stroud (QB), Will Anderson Jr. (DE), Laremy Tunsil (LT)

: C.J. Stroud (QB), Will Anderson Jr. (DE), Laremy Tunsil (LT) Texans 2023 NFL draft results

Houston Texans schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/10 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/17 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 3: 9/24 at. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 4: 10/1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/8 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 6: 10/15 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: 10/29 at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 9: 11/5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/12 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/19 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/26 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/3 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/10 at New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 15: 12/17 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 17: 12/31 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 18: TBD, at Indianapolis Colts, TBD, TBD

