Indianapolis Colts schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After the disappointing year that saw the Indianapolis Colts move on from QB Matt Ryan and Head Coach Frank Reich, there has been an overhaul in Indy. With new Head Coach Shane Steichen and newly drafted QB Anthony Richardson, there is now hope in Indianapolis. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Colts’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Colts 2022 Record : 4-12-1 (missed playoffs)

: 4-12-1 (missed playoffs) Head Coach : Shane Steichen

: Shane Steichen Key Players : Anthony Richardson (QB), Jonathan Taylor (RB), Shaquille Leonard (LB)

: Anthony Richardson (QB), Jonathan Taylor (RB), Shaquille Leonard (LB) Colts 2023 NFL draft results

Indianapolis Colts schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 2: 9/17 at. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 3: 9/24 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/1 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 5: 10/8 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/15 at. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/22 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/29 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 9: 11/5 at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/12 at New England Patriots (Germany), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: 11/26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/3 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/10 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 15: TBD, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 17: 12/31 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 18: TBD, vs. Houston Texans, TBD, TBD

