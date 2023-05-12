Jacksonville Jaguars schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

In 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL with a record of 3-14. In 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars had an AFC South winning campaign, finishing the season with a 9-8 record and beating the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. Who knows what 2023 will hold for QB Trevor Lawerence and the Jaguars. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Jaguars’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Jaguars 2022 Record : 9-8 (loss in AFC Divisional Round)

: 9-8 (loss in AFC Divisional Round) Head Coach : Doug Pederson

: Doug Pederson Key Players : Trevor Lawerence (QB), Tyson Campbell (CB), Christian Kirk (WR)

: Trevor Lawerence (QB), Tyson Campbell (CB), Christian Kirk (WR) Jaguars 2023 NFL draft results

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/10 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 2: 9/17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/24 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 4: 10/1 vs. Atlanta Falcons (London), 9:30 AM, ESPN+

Week 5: 10/8 at Buffalo Bills (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

Week 6: 10/15 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/19 at New Orleans Saints (Thursday) , 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 8: 10/29 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM. CBS

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: 11/12 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 11: 11/19 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/26 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 14: 12/10 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 15: 12/17 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 16: 12/24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 17: 12/31 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 18: TBD at Tennessee Titans, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games



Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Saints

Monday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Bengals

Sunday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Ravens

