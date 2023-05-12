 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jacksonville Jaguars schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

  
Published May 12, 2023 03:00 PM

In 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL with a record of 3-14. In 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars had an AFC South winning campaign, finishing the season with a 9-8 record and beating the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. Who knows what 2023 will hold for QB Trevor Lawerence and the Jaguars. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Jaguars’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.


  • Jaguars 2022 Record: 9-8 (loss in AFC Divisional Round)

  • Head Coach: Doug Pederson

  • Key Players: Trevor Lawerence (QB), Tyson Campbell (CB), Christian Kirk (WR)

  • Jaguars 2023 NFL draft results

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)


  • Week 1: 9/10 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 2: 9/17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 3: 9/24 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 4: 10/1 vs. Atlanta Falcons (London), 9:30 AM, ESPN+

  • Week 5: 10/8 at Buffalo Bills (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

  • Week 6: 10/15 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 7: 10/19 at New Orleans Saints (Thursday) , 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 8: 10/29 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM. CBS

  • Week 9: BYE WEEK

  • Week 10: 11/12 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 11: 11/19 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 12: 11/26 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 13: 12/4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 14: 12/10 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 15: 12/17 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 16: 12/24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 17: 12/31 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 18: TBD at Tennessee Titans, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games


  • Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Saints

  • Monday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Bengals

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Ravens

