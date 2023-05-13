Kansas City Chiefs schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

What more could be said about the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs? After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles back in February, the standard has been set, win another championship and cement the Chiefs as a potential dynasty contender. Will Patrick Mahomes repeat his stellar season? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Chiefs’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Chiefs 2022 Record : 14-3 (Won Super Bowl)

: 14-3 (Won Super Bowl) Head Coach : Andy Reid

: Andy Reid Key Players : Patrick Mahomes (QB), Travis Kelce (TE), Chris Jones (DT)

: Patrick Mahomes (QB), Travis Kelce (TE), Chris Jones (DT) Chiefs 2023 NFL draft results

Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/7 vs. Detroit Lions, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 2: 9/17 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/24 vs. Chicago Bears, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 4: 10/1 at New York Jets, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 5: 10/8 at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/12 vs. Denver Broncos (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 7: 10/22 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/29 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/5 vs. Miami Dolphins (Germany), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: 11/20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

Week 12: 11/26 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/3 at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 14: 12/10 vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 15: 12/18 at New England Patriots (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 16: 12/25 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 17: 12/31 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 18: TBD at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games



NFL Kickoff: Week 1 vs. Lions

Sunday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Jets

Thursday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Broncos

Monday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Eagles

Sunday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Packers

Monday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Patriots

