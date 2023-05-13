 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kansas City Chiefs schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

  
Published May 13, 2023 01:15 PM

What more could be said about the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs? After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles back in February, the standard has been set, win another championship and cement the Chiefs as a potential dynasty contender. Will Patrick Mahomes repeat his stellar season? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Chiefs’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.


  • Chiefs 2022 Record: 14-3 (Won Super Bowl)

  • Head Coach: Andy Reid

  • Key Players: Patrick Mahomes (QB), Travis Kelce (TE), Chris Jones (DT)

  • Chiefs 2023 NFL draft results

Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)


  • Week 1: 9/7 vs. Detroit Lions, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 2: 9/17 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 3: 9/24 vs. Chicago Bears, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 4: 10/1 at New York Jets, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 5: 10/8 at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 6: 10/12 vs. Denver Broncos (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 7: 10/22 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 8: 10/29 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 9: 11/5 vs. Miami Dolphins (Germany), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

  • Week 10: BYE WEEK

  • Week 11: 11/20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

  • Week 12: 11/26 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 13: 12/3 at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 14: 12/10 vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 15: 12/18 at New England Patriots (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 16: 12/25 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 17: 12/31 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 18: TBD at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games


  • NFL Kickoff: Week 1 vs. Lions

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Jets

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Broncos

  • Monday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Eagles

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Packers

  • Monday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Patriots

