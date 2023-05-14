 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Rams schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

  
Published May 14, 2023 06:26 AM

Entering the 2022 NFL Season the Los Angeles Rams were on a high note, celebrating a Super Bowl LVI Championship. Winning a championship means high expectations, the Rams did not meet those expectations. After QB Matthew Stafford went down with injury, it was a frustrating season for the Rams. Will that misfortune of 2022 change? Or is this the end of Sean McVay’s time as Rams coach? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Rams’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.


  • Rams 2022 Record: 5-12 (missed playoffs)

  • Head Coach: Sean McVay

  • Key Players: Matthew Stafford (QB), Cooper Kupp (WR), Aaron Donald (DE)

  • Rams 2023 NFL draft results

Los Angeles Rams schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)


  • Week 1: 9/10 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 2: 9/17 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, FOX

  • Week 3: 9/25 at Cincinnati Bengals (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 4: 10/1 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 5: 10/8 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 PM, FOX

  • Week 6: 10/15 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 7: 10/22 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:05 PM, FOX

  • Week 8: 10/29 at Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 9: 11/5 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 10: BYE WEEK

  • Week 11: 11/19 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 12: 11/26 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, FOX

  • Week 13: 12/3 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 14: 12/10 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 15: 12/17 vs. Washington Commanders, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 16: 12/21 vs. New Orleans Saints (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 17: 12/31 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 18: TBD at San Francisco 49ers, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games


  • Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Bengals

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Saints

