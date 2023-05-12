Miami Dolphins schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The Miami Dolphins look to improve on their 9-8 2022 season, which ended in a close Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills. With concussion and injury concerns surrounding starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, how will the Dolphin’s rebound in the upcoming 2023 season? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Dolphins’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





: Mike McDaniel Key Players : Tua Tagovailoa (QB), Tyreek Hill (WR), Jaylen Waddle (WR)

Miami Dolphins schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/10 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/17 at New England Patriots, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 3: 9/24 vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/1 at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/8 vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 6: 10/15 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/22 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 8: 10/29 vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/5 at Kansas City Chiefs (Germany), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: 11/19 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/24 at New York Jets (Friday), 3:00 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 13: 12/3 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 14: 12/11 vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 15: 12/17 vs. New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 17: 12/31 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 18: TBD vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games



Sunday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Patriots

Sunday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Eagles

Monday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Titans

