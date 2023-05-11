Minnesota Vikings schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
After a dominant NFC North best 13-4 season came to a halt at the hands of the New York Giants in the Wild Card round, the Minnesota Vikings hope to repeat 2022’s success. With increased pressure to perform in the playoffs, could this be the last year of Kirk Cousins in Minnesota? Or will Cousins lead the Vikings to postseason success? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Vikings’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Vikings 2022 Record: 13-4 (loss in Wild Card)
- Head Coach: Kevin O’Connell
- Key Players: Kirk Cousins (QB), Justin Jefferson (WR), Dalvin Cook (RB)
Minnesota Vikings schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/17 at. Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 3: 9/24 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 4: 10/1 at. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 5: 10/8 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/15 at. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 7: 10/23 vs. San Francisco 49ers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 8: 10/29 at. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 9: 11/5 at. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 10: 11/12 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 11: 11/19 at. Denver Broncos, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 12: 11/26 vs. Chicago Bears (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 13: BYE WEEK
- Week 14: 12/10 at. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 15: 12/17 at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 17: 12/31 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 18: 1/7 at. Detroit Lions, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Eagles
- Monday Night Football: Week 7 vs. 49ers
- Sunday Night Football: Week 11 v. Broncos
- Monday Night Football: Week 12 v. Bears
- Sunday Night Football: Week 17 vs. Packers
