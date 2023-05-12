New England Patriots schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After years of a football dynasty, time has finally caught up with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. After not making the playoffs in the 2022 season, there is one big question surrounding New England. Is Mac Jones’ time as QB1 nearly over? With rumors surrounding the franchise as well as players, it’ll be a rare time of uncertainty for Patriots fans. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Patriots’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Patriots 2022 Record : 8-9 (missed playoffs)

: 8-9 (missed playoffs) Head Coach : Bill Belichick

: Bill Belichick Key Players : Mac Jones (QB), JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR), Matt Judon (OLB)

: Mac Jones (QB), JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR), Matt Judon (OLB) Patriots 2023 NFL draft results

New England Patriots schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/17 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 3: 9/24 at New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/1 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 5: 10/8 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/15 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/22 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/29 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/5 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 10: 11/12 vs. Indianapolis Colts (Germany), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: 11/26 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 13: 12/3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/7 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 15: 12/18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 16: 12/24 at Denver Broncos, 8:15 PM, NFL Network

Week 17: 12/31 at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 18: TBD, vs. New York Jets, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games



Sunday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Dolphins

Thursday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Steelers

Monday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Chiefs

