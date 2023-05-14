New Orleans Saints schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Published May 14, 2023 04:33 AM
The New Orleans Saints will finally get to start the season at home for the first time since the start of the 2019 NFL Season, with COVID and Hurricane Ida pushing the Saints away from New Orleans - it’s going to be a great start for Saints fans. With new acquisition Derek Carr from the Las Vegas Raiders, the hopeful return of Michael Thomas, and various others. This has the potential of being an extremely positive season for Dennis Allen and his New Orleans Saints.Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Saints’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Saints 2022 Record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Dennis Allen
- Key Players: Derek Carr (QB), Alvin Kamara (RB), Cameron Jordan (DE)
- Saints 2023 NFL draft results
New Orleans Saints schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/18 at Carolina Panthers (Monday), 7:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 3: 9/24 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 4: 10/1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 5: 10/8 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/15 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 7: 10/19 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 8: 10/29 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 9: 11/5 vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/12 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 11: BYE WEEK
- Week 12: 11/26 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 13: 12/3 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 14: 12/10 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 15: 12/17 vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 16: 12/21 at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 17: 12/31 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 18: TBD vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Panthers
- Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Jaguars
- Thursday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Rams
