MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kadarius Toney
2023 Kansas City Chiefs Fantasy Preview
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
Cincinnati Reds v Baltimore Orioles
MLB Best Bets, July 3: Orioles, Marlins, Twins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Matteo-Berrettini
Berrettini is staying off social media ahead of Wimbledon to avoid positive words

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New Orleans Saints schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

  
Published May 14, 2023 04:33 AM

The New Orleans Saints will finally get to start the season at home for the first time since the start of the 2019 NFL Season, with COVID and Hurricane Ida pushing the Saints away from New Orleans - it’s going to be a great start for Saints fans. With new acquisition Derek Carr from the Las Vegas Raiders, the hopeful return of Michael Thomas, and various others. This has the potential of being an extremely positive season for Dennis Allen and his New Orleans Saints.Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Saints’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.


  • Saints 2022 Record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)

  • Head Coach: Dennis Allen

  • Key Players: Derek Carr (QB), Alvin Kamara (RB), Cameron Jordan (DE)

  • Saints 2023 NFL draft results

New Orleans Saints schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)


  • Week 1: 9/10 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 2: 9/18 at Carolina Panthers (Monday), 7:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 3: 9/24 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 4: 10/1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 5: 10/8 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 6: 10/15 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 7: 10/19 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 8: 10/29 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 9: 11/5 vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 10: 11/12 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 11: BYE WEEK

  • Week 12: 11/26 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 13: 12/3 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 14: 12/10 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 15: 12/17 vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 16: 12/21 at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 17: 12/31 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 18: TBD vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games


  • Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Panthers

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Jaguars

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Rams

