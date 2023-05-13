 Skip navigation
New York Giants schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

  
Published May 13, 2023 03:17 PM

From 4-13 with Joe Judge, to 9-7-1 with Brian Daboll. The new look New York Giants really took a leap during the 2022 season. With Daniel Jones taking a huge leap in production and Saquon Barkley having a really positive season, the Giants look to grow even more during the 2023 season. Expectations have increased, will the Giants meet them? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Giants’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.


  • Giants 2022 Record: 9-7-1 (Lost Divisional)

  • Head Coach: Brian Daboll

  • Key Players: Daniel Jones (QB), Saquon Barkley (RB), Leonard Williams (DT)

  • Giants 2023 NFL draft results

New York Giants schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)


  • Week 1: 9/10 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 2: 9/17 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, FOX

  • Week 3: 9/21 at San Francisco 49ers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 4: 10/2 vs. Seattle Seahawks (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 5: 10/8 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 6: 10/15 at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 7: 10/22 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 8: 10/29 vs. New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 9: 11/5 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 10: 11/12 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 11: 11/19 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 12: 11/26 vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 13: BYE WEEK

  • Week 14: 12/11 vs. Green Bay Packers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ABC

  • Week 15: 12/17 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 16: 12/25 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 PM, FOX

  • Week 17: 12/31 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 18: TBD vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games


  • Sunday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Cowboys

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs. 49ers

  • Monday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Seahawks

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Bills

  • Monday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Packers

