New York Giants schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

From 4-13 with Joe Judge, to 9-7-1 with Brian Daboll. The new look New York Giants really took a leap during the 2022 season. With Daniel Jones taking a huge leap in production and Saquon Barkley having a really positive season, the Giants look to grow even more during the 2023 season. Expectations have increased, will the Giants meet them? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Giants’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Giants 2022 Record : 9-7-1 (Lost Divisional)

: 9-7-1 (Lost Divisional) Head Coach : Brian Daboll

: Brian Daboll Key Players : Daniel Jones (QB), Saquon Barkley (RB), Leonard Williams (DT)

: Daniel Jones (QB), Saquon Barkley (RB), Leonard Williams (DT)

New York Giants schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/10 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 2: 9/17 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 3: 9/21 at San Francisco 49ers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 4: 10/2 vs. Seattle Seahawks (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 5: 10/8 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 6: 10/15 at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 7: 10/22 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/29 vs. New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/5 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 10: 11/12 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 11: 11/19 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 12: 11/26 vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 13: BYE WEEK

Week 14: 12/11 vs. Green Bay Packers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ABC

Week 15: 12/17 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 16: 12/25 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 PM, FOX

Week 17: 12/31 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 18: TBD vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games



Sunday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Cowboys

Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs. 49ers

Monday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Seahawks

Sunday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Bills

Monday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Packers

