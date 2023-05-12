New York Jets schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Published May 12, 2023 02:37 PM
After years of being the subject of clever jokes and ridicule, the “new” New York Jets have finally landed. With the trade acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, an immediate improvement to the offense, the Jets seem to be ready to turn the tides of the AFC East. With defensive standouts Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, the Jets are ready for the new challenges that approach. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Jets’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Jets 2022 Record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Robert Saleh
- Key Players: Aaron Rodgers (QB), Sauce Gardner (CB), Quinnen Williams (DT)
- Jets 2023 NFL draft results
New York Jets schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/11 vs. Buffalo Bills (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
- Week 2: 9/17 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/24 vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 5: 10/8 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 7: BYE WEEK
- Week 8: 10/29 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 10: 11/12 at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 11: 11/19 at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/24 vs. Miami Dolphins (Friday), 3:00 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 13: 12/3 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/10 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 15: 12/17 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 12/28 at Cleveland Browns (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 18: TBD at New England Patriots, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Bills
- Sunday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Chiefs
- Monday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Chargers
- Sunday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Raiders
- Thursday Night Football: Week 17 vs. Browns
