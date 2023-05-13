 Skip navigation
Philadelphia Eagles schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

  
Published May 13, 2023 02:35 PM

Making it to the Super Bowl is an achievement that any team would dream of. For the Philadelphia Eagles, they had made it. While they did not come up with the victory, they sure brought a fight against the eventual winner Kansas City Chiefs. With the new acquisitions of Jalen Carter, who some claim was the best defensive player in the 2023 NFL Draft and D’Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions, the expectation is to return to the Super Bowl. The Eagles are the definition of “Win-Now” mode, that is the expectation from the Philly faithful. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Eagles’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.


  • Eagles 2022 Record: 14-3 (loss in Super Bowl)

  • Head Coach: Nick Sirianni

  • Key Players: Jalen Hurts (QB), A.J. Brown (WR), Haason Reddick (OLB)

  • Eagles 2023 NFL draft results

Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)


  • Week 1: 9/10 at New England Patriots, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 2: 9/14 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 3: 9/25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday), 7:15 PM, ABC

  • Week 4: 10/1 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 5: 10/8 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, FOX

  • Week 6: 10/15 at New York Jets, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 7: 10/22 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 8: 10/29 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 9: 11/5 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 10: BYE WEEK

  • Week 11: 11/20 at Kansas City Chiefs (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

  • Week 12: 11/26 vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 13: 12/3 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 14: 12/10 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 15: 12/17 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 16: 12/25 vs. New York Giants, 4:30 PM, FOX

  • Week 17: 12/31 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 18: TBD at New York Giants, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games


  • Thursday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Vikings

  • Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Dolphins

  • Monday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Chiefs

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Cowboys

