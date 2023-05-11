Pittsburgh Steelers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Published May 11, 2023 04:28 PM
In a disappointing regular season that ended in a four game winning streak, the 9-8 Pittsburgh Steelers hope to grow on their 2022 season. What started with Mitch Trubisky as QB1 ends with 2022 first round pick Kenny Pickett taking over the Steelers. With Pickett growing, and the additions of CB Joey Porter Jr. and OT Broderick Jones, the Black and Gold faithful hope to make it back to the postseason. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Steelers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Steelers 2022 Record: 9-8 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Mike Tomlin
- Key Players: Kenny Pickett (QB), Najee Harris (RB), T.J. Watt (LB)
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/18 vs. Cleveland Browns (Monday), 8:15PM, ABC
- Week 3: 9/24 at. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 4: 10/1 at. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/8 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 6: BYE WEEK
- Week 7: 10/22 at. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 8: 10/29 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/2 vs. Tennessee Titans (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 10: 11/12 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/19 at. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/26 at. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 12/3 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/7 vs. New England Patriots (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 15: 12/17 at. Indianapolis Colts, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Saturday), 4:30 PM, NBC
- Week 17: 12/31 at. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 18: 1/7 at. Baltimore Ravens, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Browns
- Sunday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Raiders
- Thursday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Titans
- Thursday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Patriots
