San Francisco 49ers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The San Francisco 49ers are a dominant team with questions at quarterback. Who will be the starter in a perfect lineup, will it be 2021 third overall draft pick Trey Lance, or 2022 Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy? Whoever it may be, Kyle Shanahan has built a system for them. With numerous weapons, such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Kyle Juszczyk. How far will the 49ers go, it entirely depends on the quarterback. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the 49ers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





49ers 2022 Record : 13-4 (Loss in NFC Championship)

: 13-4 (Loss in NFC Championship) Head Coach : Kyle Shanahan

: Kyle Shanahan Key Players : Brock Purdy (QB), Christian McCaffrey (RB), Nick Bosa (DE)

: Brock Purdy (QB), Christian McCaffrey (RB), Nick Bosa (DE) 49ers 2023 NFL draft results

San Francisco 49ers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/10 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 2: 9/17 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 3: 9/21 vs. New York Giants (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 4: 10/1 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 5: 10/8 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 6: 10/15 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 7: 10/23 at Minnesota Vikings (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 8: 10/29 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: 11/12 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 11: 11/19 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 12: 11/23 at Seattle Seahawks (Thursday), 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 13: 12/3 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 14: 12/10 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 15: 12/17 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/25 vs. Baltimore Ravens (Monday), 8:15 PM, ABC

Week 17: 12/31 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 18: TBD vs. Los Angeles Rams, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games



Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Giants

Sunday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Cowboys

Monday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Vikings

Thursday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Seahawks

Monday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Ravens

Check out every teams’ 2023 NFL schedule below:

AFC:





East ( BUF MIA NE NYJ

( North ( BAL CIN CLE PIT

( South ( HOU IND JAX TEN

( West ( DEN KC LV LAC

NFC:

