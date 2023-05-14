San Francisco 49ers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Published May 14, 2023 05:31 AM
The San Francisco 49ers are a dominant team with questions at quarterback. Who will be the starter in a perfect lineup, will it be 2021 third overall draft pick Trey Lance, or 2022 Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy? Whoever it may be, Kyle Shanahan has built a system for them. With numerous weapons, such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Kyle Juszczyk. How far will the 49ers go, it entirely depends on the quarterback. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the 49ers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- 49ers 2022 Record: 13-4 (Loss in NFC Championship)
- Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
- Key Players: Brock Purdy (QB), Christian McCaffrey (RB), Nick Bosa (DE)
- 49ers 2023 NFL draft results
San Francisco 49ers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/17 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 3: 9/21 vs. New York Giants (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 4: 10/1 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 5: 10/8 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 6: 10/15 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 7: 10/23 at Minnesota Vikings (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 8: 10/29 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 9: BYE WEEK
- Week 10: 11/12 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 11: 11/19 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 12: 11/23 at Seattle Seahawks (Thursday), 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 13: 12/3 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 14: 12/10 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 15: 12/17 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/25 vs. Baltimore Ravens (Monday), 8:15 PM, ABC
- Week 17: 12/31 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 18: TBD vs. Los Angeles Rams, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Giants
- Sunday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Cowboys
- Monday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Vikings
- Thursday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Seahawks
- Monday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Ravens
