Seahawks sign Benjie Franklin, Montrae Braswell

The Seahawks added depth to their secondary Thursday, announcing the signings of cornerbacks Benjie Franklin and Montrae Braswell.

To make room on the 90-player roster, the Seahawks waived running back Chris Smith and waived/injured nose tackle LaTrell Bumphus.

Braswell, an FCS All-American at Missouri State, was a standout cornerback and kick returner for the Bears.

In 29 career games he totaled six interceptions, 25 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 125 tackles. As a returner, he averaged 30.0 yards per return in three seasons, including touchdowns of 100, 96 and 98 yards.

Braswell initially signed with Kansas City following the draft.

Franklin, who initially signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Tarleton State, spent part of last season on Green Bay’s practice squad. He signed a futures contract with the Packers in January before being waived last month.

Smith, who went undrafted out of Louisiana-Lafayette this spring, signed with Seattle last month and participated in the rookie minicamp. Bumphus, an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee, signed last week before the start of organized team activities.