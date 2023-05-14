Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

There are some questions surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the (second) retirement of QB Tom Brady, such as who is going to take over the reins at quarterback. The answer: Baker Mayfield. With Mayfield joining an offense with WR’s Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, new protection with new OL Cody Mauch, Ryan Jensen, and Tristan Wirfs. The expectation is for high scoring situations and games for those in Tampa. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Buccaneers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Buccaneers 2022 Record : 8-9 (loss in Wild Card)

: 8-9 (loss in Wild Card) Head Coach : Todd Bowles

: Todd Bowles Key Players : Baker Mayfield (QB), Mikes Evans (WR), Vita Vea (DL, NT)

: Baker Mayfield (QB), Mikes Evans (WR), Vita Vea (DL, NT) Buccaneers 2023 NFL draft results

Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/10 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/17 vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 3: 9/25 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Monday), 7:15 PM, ABC

Week 4: 10/1 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Week 6: 10/15 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 7: 10/22 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 8: 10/26 at Buffalo Bills (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 9: 11/5 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/12 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/19 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 12: 11/26 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/3 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/10 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, cBS

Week 15: 12/17 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 17: 12/31 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 18: TBD at Carolina Panthers, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games



Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Eagles

Thursday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Bills

Check out every teams’ 2023 NFL schedule below:

AFC:





East ( BUF MIA NE NYJ

( North ( BAL CIN CLE PIT

( South ( HOU IND JAX TEN

( West ( DEN KC LV LAC

NFC:

