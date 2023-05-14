 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kadarius Toney
2023 Kansas City Chiefs Fantasy Preview
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
Cincinnati Reds v Baltimore Orioles
MLB Best Bets, July 3: Orioles, Marlins, Twins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Matteo-Berrettini
Berrettini is staying off social media ahead of Wimbledon to avoid positive words

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

  
Published May 14, 2023 05:10 AM

There are some questions surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the (second) retirement of QB Tom Brady, such as who is going to take over the reins at quarterback. The answer: Baker Mayfield. With Mayfield joining an offense with WR’s Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, new protection with new OL Cody Mauch, Ryan Jensen, and Tristan Wirfs. The expectation is for high scoring situations and games for those in Tampa. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Buccaneers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.


  • Buccaneers 2022 Record: 8-9 (loss in Wild Card)

  • Head Coach: Todd Bowles

  • Key Players: Baker Mayfield (QB), Mikes Evans (WR), Vita Vea (DL, NT)

  • Buccaneers 2023 NFL draft results

Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)


  • Week 1: 9/10 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 2: 9/17 vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 3: 9/25 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Monday), 7:15 PM, ABC

  • Week 4: 10/1 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 5: BYE WEEK

  • Week 6: 10/15 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 7: 10/22 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 8: 10/26 at Buffalo Bills (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 9: 11/5 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 10: 11/12 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 11: 11/19 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, FOX

  • Week 12: 11/26 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 13: 12/3 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 14: 12/10 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, cBS

  • Week 15: 12/17 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 16: 12/24 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 17: 12/31 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 18: TBD at Carolina Panthers, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games


  • Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Eagles

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Bills

