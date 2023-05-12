Tennessee Titans schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After high expectations in the 2022 season, the 7-10 Tennessee Titans hope to grow on their pains from last season. There are numerous questions surrounding this year’s Tennessee team, such as who will be QB 1 come Week 18? Will it be Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, or newly drafted Will Levis? What will the Titans do with Derrick Henry? There are numerous questions that will remain unanswered for now. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Titans’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Titans 2022 Record : 7-10 (missed playoffs)

: 7-10 (missed playoffs) Head Coach : Mike Vrabel

: Mike Vrabel Key Players : Ryan Tannehill (QB), Derrick Henry (RB), Jeffery Simmons (DT)

: Ryan Tannehill (QB), Derrick Henry (RB), Jeffery Simmons (DT) Titans 2023 NFL draft results

Tennessee Titans schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/10 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/24 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 5: 10/8 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/15 vs. Baltimore Ravens (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: 10/29 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/2 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 10: 11/12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/19 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/26 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 13: 12/3 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/11 at. Miami Dolphins (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 15: 12/17 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 17: 12/31 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 18: TBD vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games



Thursday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Steelers

Monday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Dolphins

