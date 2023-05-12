Tennessee Titans schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Published May 12, 2023 03:21 PM
After high expectations in the 2022 season, the 7-10 Tennessee Titans hope to grow on their pains from last season. There are numerous questions surrounding this year’s Tennessee team, such as who will be QB 1 come Week 18? Will it be Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, or newly drafted Will Levis? What will the Titans do with Derrick Henry? There are numerous questions that will remain unanswered for now. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Titans’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Titans 2022 Record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Mike Vrabel
- Key Players: Ryan Tannehill (QB), Derrick Henry (RB), Jeffery Simmons (DT)
- Titans 2023 NFL draft results
Tennessee Titans schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/24 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 5: 10/8 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/15 vs. Baltimore Ravens (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
- Week 7: BYE WEEK
- Week 8: 10/29 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/2 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 10: 11/12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/19 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/26 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 13: 12/3 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/11 at. Miami Dolphins (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 15: 12/17 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 12/31 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 18: TBD vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Steelers
- Monday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Dolphins
Check out every teams’ 2023 NFL schedule below:
AFC:
- East (BUF | MIA | NE | NYJ )
- North (BAL | CIN | CLE | PIT )
- South (HOU | IND | JAX | TEN )
- West (DEN | KC | LV | LAC )
NFC: