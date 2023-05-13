 Skip navigation
Washington Commanders schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

  
Published May 13, 2023 03:34 PM

With all the controversy behind the ownership of the Washington Commanders, there is still a football team that needs to be established. With former QB Carson Wentz being lackluster at best for the Commanders, at the moment it looks that QB Sam Howell is now QB1. There are many questions surrounding this Commanders team, such as who will replace Chase Young? Will Howell become a legitimate starting quarterback? Will Washington make the playoffs? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Commanders’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.


  • Commanders 2022 Record: 8-8-1 (missed playoffs)

  • Head Coach: Ron Rivera

  • Key Players: Sam Howell (QB), Terry McLaurin (WR), Montez Sweat (DE)

  • Commanders 2023 NFL draft results

Washington Commanders schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)


  • Week 1: 9/10 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 2: 9/17 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 3: 9/24 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 4: 10/1 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 5: 10/5 vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 6: 10/15 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 7: 10/22 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 8: 10/29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 9: 11/5 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 10: 11/12 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 11: 11/19 vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 12: 11/23 at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday), 4:30 PM, CBS

  • Week 13: 12/3 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 14: BYE WEEK

  • Week 15: 12/17 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 16: 12/24 at New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS

  • Week 17: 12/31 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 18: TBD, vs. Dallas Cowboys, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games


  • Thursday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Bears

