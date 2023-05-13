Washington Commanders schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

With all the controversy behind the ownership of the Washington Commanders, there is still a football team that needs to be established. With former QB Carson Wentz being lackluster at best for the Commanders, at the moment it looks that QB Sam Howell is now QB1. There are many questions surrounding this Commanders team, such as who will replace Chase Young? Will Howell become a legitimate starting quarterback? Will Washington make the playoffs? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Commanders’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.





Commanders 2022 Record : 8-8-1 (missed playoffs)

: 8-8-1 (missed playoffs) Head Coach : Ron Rivera

: Ron Rivera Key Players : Sam Howell (QB), Terry McLaurin (WR), Montez Sweat (DE)

: Sam Howell (QB), Terry McLaurin (WR), Montez Sweat (DE) Commanders 2023 NFL draft results

Washington Commanders schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)



Week 1: 9/10 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 2: 9/17 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/24 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/1 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 5: 10/5 vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 6: 10/15 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/22 at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 9: 11/5 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 10: 11/12 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 11: 11/19 vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 12: 11/23 at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday), 4:30 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/3 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: 12/17 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/24 at New York Jets, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 17: 12/31 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 18: TBD, vs. Dallas Cowboys, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games



Thursday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Bears

Check out every teams’ 2023 NFL schedule below:

AFC:





East ( BUF MIA NE NYJ

( North ( BAL CIN CLE PIT

( South ( HOU IND JAX TEN

( West ( DEN KC LV LAC

NFC:

