Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
20 owners voted against effort to split AFC playoff proposals

  
Published January 8, 2023 08:08 AM
January 5, 2023 12:25 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview all of the playoff implications at play when the Bengals travel to face the Bengals in an AFC North showdown, and how any carryover from the postponed game against the Bills might affect Cincinnati.

On Friday, NFL owners voted to change the existing rule regarding playoff seeding in the event of the cancellation of a game. The league considered two different proposals that were mashed into one -- the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship and a goofy, quirky AFC North scenario in which the Ravens and Bengals possibly would flip a coin for home-field advantage in the wild-card round -- even though the Bengals have clinched the division title.

The NFL acknowledged briefly during a conference call on Friday that the possibility was raised of splitting the proposals into two. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn formally attempted to split the proposals.

The vote, which needed a simple majority (at least 17) to pass, entailed 20 votes against the effort, with the rest split between “yes” and abstention.

It made no sense to combine the proposals. It’s apples and oranges. But someone wanted to push the potential Ravens-Bengals coin flip through, and the best way to do it was to tie it to the neutral-site possibility for the AFC Championship.

Some have suggested the Ravens lobbied for it. The Ravens would claim they didn’t; their decision to not use multiple starters today would support that. The other theory is that the league simply wanted to find a way to generate interesting in an otherwise meaningless game.

And so Ravens-Bengals is meaningful. At least for now.