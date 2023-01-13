 Skip navigation
2022 AP All-Pro second team features Jalen Hurts over Josh Allen

  
Published January 13, 2023 07:52 AM
Previously, Associated Press All-Pro voters had one vote per position. If that were the case in 2022, there would have been 49 votes for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and none for anyone else.

By expanding the voting, more players got votes. Hurts ended up with 22 points under the revised voting system; Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow received 15 each.

It’s surprising that Hurts finished second, given that he missed multiple late-season games.

Here’s the full Associated Press All-Pro second team.

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia.

Running Back: Nick Chubb, Cleveland.

Tight End: George Kittle, San Francisco.

Wide Receivers: AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas.

Left Tackle: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants.

Right Tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay.

Left Guard: Joe Thuney, Kansas City.

Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta.

Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City.

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia.

Interior Linemen: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee.

Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; CJ Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.

Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia.

Safeties: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore.

Punter: Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee.

Kick Returner: Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota.

Punt Returner: Kalif Raymond, Detroit.

Special Teamer: George Odum, San Francisco.

Long Snapper: Nick Moore, Baltimore.