Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2023 NFL Draft, Day 2: Best prospects available include Will Levis, Joey Porter Jr.

  
Published April 28, 2023 05:03 AM

On Day One of the 2023 NFL draft, we learned that the players viewed by fans, bettors and the media as the best prospects aren’t always the players viewed that way by NFL teams. Most notably, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who generated some talk as a potential No. 1 overall draft, wasn’t drafted in the first round at all.

So on Day Two of the 2023 NFL draft, we have to acknowledge that there’s a whole lot we don’t know about where the top prospects are heading. Still, we have some opinions on the best players available, and our list of the Top 20 players remaining on the board is below:

1. Will Levis, quarterback, Kentucky.

2. Hendon Hooker, quarterback, Tennessee.

3. Joey Porter Jr., cornerback, Penn State.

4. Keion White, defensive end, Georgia Tech.

5. Brian Branch, defensive back, Alabama.

6. Michael Mayer, tight end, Notre Dame.

7. Isaiah Foskey, edge, Notre Dame.

8. Luke Musgrave, tight end, Oregon State.

9. Steve Avila, guard/center, TCU.

10. Keeanu Benton, defensive tackle, Wisconsin.

11. Jalin Hyatt, wide receiver, Tennessee.

12. Jonathan Mingo, wide receiver, Ole Miss.

13. Darnell Washington, tight end, Georgia.

14. Joe Tippmann, center, Wisconsin.

15. Sam LaPorta, tight end, Iowa.

16. Tyrique Stevenson, cornerback, Miami.

17. Adetomiwa Adebawore, defensive end, Northwestern.

18. DJ Turner, cornerback, Michigan.

19. Marvin Mims, wide receiver, Oklahoma.

20. Sydney Brown, safety, Illinois.