24.5 million watched tense moments following Damar Hamlin’s health situation

  
Published January 6, 2023 09:04 AM
nbc_pft_hamlinupdate_230106
January 6, 2023 07:42 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King provide a positive update on Damar Hamlin's health status and discuss the role that the Buffalo Bills' medical staff played on Monday night in saving Hamlin's life.

The NFL brings together a live audience like nothing else. On Monday night, that audience experienced something it had never experienced before.

And the audience was massive.

According to Austin Karp of Sports Business Daily, 25.4 million viewers on average watched the ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 coverage of the Bills-Bengals game from the time Hamlin collapsed due to cardiac arrest until the official suspension of the game.

In the half hour before Hamlin’s health situation, 21.4 million viewers watched the game.

The Bills-Bengals game, as of Thursday, was cancelled by the league.