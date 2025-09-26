345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE

Shane Tamura, who traveled from Nevada to New York and opened fire at the building containing the NFL’s headquarters, had Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

Via NBCNews.com, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner disclosed the diagnosis on Friday.

Tamura, 27, carried in his pocket a three-page note in which he wrote that he had suffered a traumatic brain injury. He blamed the NFL for “concealing the dangers to players’ brains to maximize profits.”

“Study my brain please,” Tamura wrote. “I’m sorry.”

Tamura, who played high-school football, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after killing four others at 345 Park Avenue.

The medical examiner dubbed the evidence “unambiguous,” classifying the disease as “low-stage.” However, the medical examiner did not link CTE to the shooting.

“We’re unable –- as I don’t think science would be able to at all at this point — to say what role CTE played in that particular incident, causing that incident,” a spokesperson for the medical examiner said, via the New York Post. “We’re not saying that CTE is the cause of what happened at the Park Avenue shooting.”

Said the NFL in a statement: “We continue to grieve the senseless loss of lives, and our hearts remain with the victims’ families and our dedicated employees. There is no justification for the horrific acts that took place. As the medical examiner notes ‘the science around this condition continues to evolve, and the physical and mental manifestations of CTE remain under study.’”

Currently, CTE can be diagnosed in deceased patients only.

It’s indeed possible that Tamura had unrelated mental-health issues that contributed to his actions. Regardless of the reason(s), it was a tragic outcome, with four lives lost, their families forever impacted, and anyone who works in and around the building traumatized by the situation.