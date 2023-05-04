49ers agree to terms with fifth-round pick Robert Beal

The 49ers have agreed to terms with Georgia defensive end Robert Beal Jr. on his four-year rookie deal, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

The 49ers selected Beal in the fifth round, the 173th overall pick.

He is the first of nine draft picks to agree to terms.

Beal totaled 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 15 games as a senior in 2022.

In his five-year career, Beal recorded 72 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.