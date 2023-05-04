49ers agree to terms with fifth-round pick Robert Beal
Published May 4, 2023 02:44 PM
nbc_pft_treylanceandpurdy_230425v2
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they don’t anticipate the 49ers trading Trey Lance this season, despite San Francisco clearly deeming Brock Purdy “their guy.”
The 49ers have agreed to terms with Georgia defensive end Robert Beal Jr. on his four-year rookie deal, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.
The 49ers selected Beal in the fifth round, the 173th overall pick.
He is the first of nine draft picks to agree to terms.
Beal totaled 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 15 games as a senior in 2022.
In his five-year career, Beal recorded 72 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.