49ers expect Brock Purdy to miss six months with torn UCL in throwing elbow

The injury suffered by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the NFC Championship Game was a serious one.

Purdy has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will likely be sidelined for about six months, according to multiple reports.

That timeline would have Purdy back before the start of the 2023 preseason, but it will definitely affect the 49ers’ quarterback plans. After the way he played during the regular season, Purdy appeared poised to start for the 49ers next season. Now he’ll be out of the offseason program, which may open the door to Trey Lance -- or to the 49ers acquiring another quarterback.

The last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy had an outstanding rookie season after both Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo were lost to injuries. On the basis of his rookie year he appears to have a bright future, but he now has a long rehab ahead of him.