 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers expect Elijah Mitchell to play Sunday

  
Published January 6, 2023 02:24 AM
nbc_pft_49ersraiders_230102
January 2, 2023 08:10 AM
Despite being a seventh-round pick, Myles Simmons explains the many ways in which Brock Purdy put the San Francisco 49ers in a position to win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17.

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell was designated for return from injured reserve this week and it sounds like they’re ready for him to take the next step this weekend.

During an appearance on KNBR Thursday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team plans to have Mitchell in the lineup and on the field against the Cardinals in Week 18.

“He’s had a great week of practice ,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “He looked real good today, and I’ll talk to him here over Friday and Saturday, but right now, I’m expecting to get him up, and I expect to play him a little bit here on Sunday.”

Mitchell has had two injured reserve stints this season due to knee injuries. He’s run 40 times for 224 yards after leading the team with 963 yards last season.