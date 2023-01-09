49ers favored by 10, Vikings and Cowboys each favored by 3 in NFC wild card round

The betting lines are out for the NFC wild card round, and the 49ers are unsurprisingly heavy favorites.

San Francisco is a 10-point favorite over Seattle in the wild card round. The 49ers beat the Seahawks twice this season, 27-7 in San Francisco in Week Two and 21-13 in Seattle in Week 15.

The Vikings are three-point favorites over the Giants. The two teams played just three weeks ago, on Christmas Eve, and the Vikings won 27-24, so a three-point spread is unsurprising.

The Cowboys are three-point favorites over the Buccaneers on the road in the Monday night game. The two teams met in Week One of the regular season, with the Buccaneers winning 19-3, but much has changed since then, and the Cowboys have looked like the better team for most of the season.

The AFC wild card round betting odds break down similarly, with the No. 2 seed a heavy favorite, the No. 3 seed a smaller favorite, and the No. 5 seed favored on the road against the No. 4 seed.