 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers get another third-round compensatory pick for Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans

  
Published January 31, 2023 12:52 PM
nbc_pft_demecotexans_v2_230131
January 31, 2023 08:57 AM
With DeMeco Ryans reportedly telling the Broncos he’s not interested in their head coaching job, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack why the Texans make so much sense.

The 49ers are continuing to benefit from having a diverse staff of assistant coaches and personnel executives.

With the Texans hiring new head coach DeMeco Ryans off the 49ers’ staff, San Francisco will get yet another third-round compensatory pick.

In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try to incentivize teams to develop minority coaches and executives, which rewarded any team with two third-round compensatory picks if a minority was hired away from their franchise to become another team’s head coach or General Manager -- or three third-round compensatory picks if two minorities were hired away by other teams.

For the 49ers, who already had Ran Carthon hired from their personnel department to become GM of the Titans, they’re now getting three third-round compensatory picks in this hiring cycle: 2023 and 2024 picks for Carthon and a 2025 pick for Ryans.

The 49ers also received third-round compensatory picks when the Commanders hired Martin Mayhew as General Manager, when the Jets hired Robert Saleh as head coach and when the Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel as head coach. They’ve now benefited from this rule with five different hirings, an impressive result for San Francisco.