 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers open practice window for Elijah Mitchell

  
Published January 4, 2023 12:07 PM
nbc_csu_lionspackers_230104
January 4, 2023 02:25 PM
Mistakes doomed the Packers in Detroit during the Week 9 matchup against the Lions, but enough has changed ahead of Week 18 to throw the season's first meeting out the window.

The 49ers are getting another offensive player back on the field as the postseason approaches.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed in his Wednesday press conference that San Francisco is designating running back Elijah Mitchell to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.

Shanahan mentioned last week that Mitchell could be coming off IR soon.

Mitchell is in his second stint on injured reserve this year from two separate knee injuries. He missed seven games earlier in the season and has been on IR since Dec. 3 with a torn MCL.

Mitchell has rushed for 224 yards on 40 carries this season, his second year in the league. A sixth-round pick in 2021, Mitchell recorded 1,100 yards from scrimmage — 963 rushing, 137 receiving — as a rookie with six total touchdowns.

Notably, Shanahan said running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle/knee) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back) wouldn’t practice on Wednesday. But at least for McCaffrey, Shanahan noted that this should be a regular treatment day for him .

Defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (knee), offensive lineman Aaron Banks (ankle/knee), and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) also aren’t practicing.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams are receiving rest days.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) is set to practice on a limited basis.