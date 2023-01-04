49ers open practice window for Elijah Mitchell

The 49ers are getting another offensive player back on the field as the postseason approaches.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed in his Wednesday press conference that San Francisco is designating running back Elijah Mitchell to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.

Shanahan mentioned last week that Mitchell could be coming off IR soon.

Mitchell is in his second stint on injured reserve this year from two separate knee injuries. He missed seven games earlier in the season and has been on IR since Dec. 3 with a torn MCL.

Mitchell has rushed for 224 yards on 40 carries this season, his second year in the league. A sixth-round pick in 2021, Mitchell recorded 1,100 yards from scrimmage — 963 rushing, 137 receiving — as a rookie with six total touchdowns.

Notably, Shanahan said running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle/knee) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (back) wouldn’t practice on Wednesday. But at least for McCaffrey, Shanahan noted that this should be a regular treatment day for him .

Defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (knee), offensive lineman Aaron Banks (ankle/knee), and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) also aren’t practicing.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams are receiving rest days.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) is set to practice on a limited basis.