49ers re-sign Willie Snead

The 49ers are bringing wide receiver Willie Snead back.

The team announced that Snead has re-signed with the team on Monday. It’s a one-year deal without any other terms disclosed.

Snead was on and off the 49ers practice squad over the course of the 2022 season. He appeared in four games and did not catch any passes.

Snead spent his first three seasons with the Saints and three more with the Ravens before splitting the 2021 campaign between the Panthers and Raiders. He has 279 catches for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns in 99 career games.

The 49ers drafted former Michigan wideout Ronnie Bell in the seventh round and also have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud, Chris Conley, and Danny Gray in the wide receiver group.