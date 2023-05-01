 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers re-sign Willie Snead

  
Published May 1, 2023 10:08 AM
nbc_simms_betmgm_230501
May 1, 2023 12:38 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze team odds to win the NFC championship following the 2023 NFL Draft. The Eagles are favored, but the 49ers are close behind.

The 49ers are bringing wide receiver Willie Snead back.

The team announced that Snead has re-signed with the team on Monday. It’s a one-year deal without any other terms disclosed.

Snead was on and off the 49ers practice squad over the course of the 2022 season. He appeared in four games and did not catch any passes.

Snead spent his first three seasons with the Saints and three more with the Ravens before splitting the 2021 campaign between the Panthers and Raiders. He has 279 catches for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns in 99 career games.

The 49ers drafted former Michigan wideout Ronnie Bell in the seventh round and also have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud, Chris Conley, and Danny Gray in the wide receiver group.