 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers seeking their 37th postseason win, tying the Patriots for most in NFL history

  
Published January 26, 2023 06:40 AM
nbc_pft_49ersnfcchampionshippreview_230126
January 26, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how prepared Brock Purdy is for such a high-stakes playoff game and why the Eagles' defense arguably is the second best in the league.

If they win the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, the 49ers will move into a tie for first place for the most postseason wins of any franchise in NFL history.

The record for most postseason wins currently belongs to the Patriots, who have won 37 postseason games in their history (30 of those with Tom Brady at quarterback). The 49ers are currently at 36 postseason wins in franchise history.

San Francisco is actually in a four-way tie for the second-most postseason wins in franchise history; the Cowboys, Packers and Steelers also have 36 postseason wins.

If the 49ers beat the Eagles for postseason win No. 37, they’ll attempt to win No. 38 in the Super Bowl. That would also be their sixth Super Bowl win in franchise history, which would tie the Steelers and Patriots for the most ever.