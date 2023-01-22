49ers strike first after Deommodore Lenoir’s interception of Dak Prescott, lead 3-0

Dak Prescott was turnover-free last week, the first time since Nov. 20 he hadn’t thrown an interception. The Cowboys quarterback threw a pick on his second series Sunday, allowing the 49ers to score first.

On third-and-nine from the Dallas 21, Prescott tried to hit Michael Gallup to his left, along the sideline. Instead, Deommodore Lenoir jumped the route, intercepted the pass and ran it back 6 yards before Ezekiel Elliott made the tackle.

The 49ers took advantage with a seven-play, 13-yard drive that ended with a 26-yard field goal by Robbie Gould, who remains perfect in his postseason career. Gould is 26-of-26 in the playoffs.

The 49ers lead 3-0 with 2:12 left in the first quarter.

The 49ers have 60 yards and the Cowboys 25 in a defensive battle. Prescott is 2-for-4 for 20 yards and Brock Purdy 5-of-8 for 62.

Prescott led the league with 15 interceptions in the regular season, with 11 coming in the final seven games.