Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
49ers strike first after Deommodore Lenoir's interception of Dak Prescott, lead 3-0

  
Published January 22, 2023 02:11 PM
January 19, 2023 05:39 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate whether Dallas' offense can challenge San Francisco's defense in the NFC Divisional Round.

Dak Prescott was turnover-free last week, the first time since Nov. 20 he hadn’t thrown an interception. The Cowboys quarterback threw a pick on his second series Sunday, allowing the 49ers to score first.

On third-and-nine from the Dallas 21, Prescott tried to hit Michael Gallup to his left, along the sideline. Instead, Deommodore Lenoir jumped the route, intercepted the pass and ran it back 6 yards before Ezekiel Elliott made the tackle.

The 49ers took advantage with a seven-play, 13-yard drive that ended with a 26-yard field goal by Robbie Gould, who remains perfect in his postseason career. Gould is 26-of-26 in the playoffs.

The 49ers lead 3-0 with 2:12 left in the first quarter.

The 49ers have 60 yards and the Cowboys 25 in a defensive battle. Prescott is 2-for-4 for 20 yards and Brock Purdy 5-of-8 for 62.

Prescott led the league with 15 interceptions in the regular season, with 11 coming in the final seven games.