A.J. Brown brings Eagles within 13-10

The Eagles offense had a miserable first half, but they finally hit on a big play late in the third quarter.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew and wide receiver A.J. Brown hooked up for a 76-yard touchdown with 45 seconds left in the quarter. It’s the first Eagles touchdown of the day and it cuts the Saints’ lead to 13-10.

The Eagles thought they had a touchdown on their first possession of the half, but a Kenneth Gainwell touchdown run was wiped out by a holding call on guard Landon Dickerson. They settled for a Jake Elliott field goal and the defense has forced two Saints punts to keep the game within reach.

Time ran out on the quarter after a couple of Saints offensive plays, so the lead remains three points with 15 minutes left to play.