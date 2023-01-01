 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A.J. Brown brings Eagles within 13-10

  
Published January 1, 2023 10:13 AM
nbc_pft_saintseagles_221230
December 30, 2022 08:01 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King preview the Eagles' home matchup with the Saints in Week 17, as Philadelphia weighs injuries to key players with a desire to keep momentum and lock down the top seed in the NFC.

The Eagles offense had a miserable first half, but they finally hit on a big play late in the third quarter.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew and wide receiver A.J. Brown hooked up for a 76-yard touchdown with 45 seconds left in the quarter. It’s the first Eagles touchdown of the day and it cuts the Saints’ lead to 13-10.

The Eagles thought they had a touchdown on their first possession of the half, but a Kenneth Gainwell touchdown run was wiped out by a holding call on guard Landon Dickerson. They settled for a Jake Elliott field goal and the defense has forced two Saints punts to keep the game within reach.

Time ran out on the quarter after a couple of Saints offensive plays, so the lead remains three points with 15 minutes left to play.