A.J. Epenesa, Micah Hyde listed as non-participants at practice

Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa and safety Micah Hyde left last Sunday’s win over the Chiefs with injuries and those ailments would have kept both players from practicing on Wednesday.

The Bills only held a walkthrough, so they only estimated practice participation levels. Epenesa (rib) and Hyde (stinger) would have sat out and the coming days will provide more of an idea about their availability against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Edge rusher Von Miller was also listed as out, although rest was given as the reason for his absence.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (ankle) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb, shoulder) were the only players listed as limited participants. Quarterback Josh Allen (right shoulder) was a full participant along with wide receiver Justin Shorter (hamstring), who has been designated for return from injured reserve.