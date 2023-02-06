 Skip navigation
A.J. Green announces his retirement

  
Published February 6, 2023 09:09 AM
A.J. Green is calling it a career.

Green, the wide receiver who played 10 seasons with the Bengals and two with the Cardinals, said goodbye on Instagram today.

“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,” Green wrote. “Thank you . Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins.”

Green was chosen to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons, from 2011 to 2017. He finishes his career with 727 catches for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns.