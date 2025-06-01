A Week 1 Aaron Rodgers vs. Justin Fields showdown would make a specific type of history

They’ve previously met as the starting quarterbacks of the Packers and Bears. If/when Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steelers, he and Justin Fields will be on track to make a very specific type of history.

As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, a Week 1 duel between Rodgers and Fields, when the Steelers visit the Jets, would mark the first time two quarterbacks open the season as the starting quarterback against the team for which both were the Week 1 starter in the prior year.

Fields started the first six games in Pittsburgh last year. Rodgers started all 17 for the Jets.

None of it matters unless and until Rodgers signs with the Steelers. With only three OTAs and the annual mandatory minicamp remaining, Rodgers has limited chances to get comfortable with his new teammates and coaching staff in a formal setting before training camp opens.

Which will make it harder to hit the ground sprinting in the stadium he called home for the last two seasons — and where his 2023 season ended on the fourth play from scrimmage.