Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Aaron Brewer signs restricted free agent tender

  
Published April 4, 2023 01:05 PM
nbc_pft_titansreport3rdoverall_230404
April 4, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how likely the Titans are to trade up for the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and who they could be eyeing to select.

The Titans have one of their restricted free agents back in the fold.

The NFL’s daily transaction report for Tuesday shows that offensive lineman Aaron Brewer has signed his tender. Brewer was tendered at the second-round level, so he is now set to make a base salary of $4.304 million for the 2023 season.

Brewer started 15 games at left guard for the Titans last season and he made two other starts at center. He started six of the 24 games that he started for the Titans during his first two NFL seasons.

The Titans also tendered defensive tackle Teair Tart at the second-round level. He has not signed his tender yet.