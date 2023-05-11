 Skip navigation
Aaron Donald on Sean McVay: We all went through the struggles of 2022

  
Published May 11, 2023 07:30 AM
After the Rams finished the 2022 season 5-12, there was some question as to whether Sean McVay would return as the team’s head coach.

McVay cleared that up within a week of the season ending, with Los Angeles announcing on Friday, Jan. 13 that McVay had informed the club of his intention to stay . But McVay was still particularly open about the struggles he was having throughout the year.

Speaking with the media for the first time since last season, defensive tackle Aaron Donald expressed understanding for what McVay was going through when asked about his head coach.

“You love him,” Donald said in his press conference. “Obviously, we all went through that. It was a big shock to us all, coming off the year we had into last year. It was different. But it’s a lot of things you can learn from, from a personal standpoint, even a mental standpoint. It’s just a game. You can’t try to put too much in it.

“As much as we put all this time into it and as much effort as we put into be the best that we can be, and it doesn’t turn out to how you want it to be, it just comes with it. Everything isn’t going to be perfect all the time. And that was just more of like a learning experience last year if anything.”

While Donald missed much of last season due to injury and the club moved on from several veteran defensive players, Donald said he didn’t really consider retiring this offseason .

So, the Rams will move forward with McVay, Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and receiver Cooper Kupp as their leaders and will look to have a much better season in 2023.