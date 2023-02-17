 Skip navigation
Aaron Jones agrees to new deal to stay with Packers

  
Published February 17, 2023 02:19 AM
nbc_pft_mailbagrodgers_230216
February 16, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take questions from the Pro Football Talk Mailbag regarding quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones, Matt Ryan, and more.

Packers running back Aaron Jones was slated to have by far the highest salary cap hit of any running back in the NFL in 2023, but he has now agreed to a deal that will let him stay with the Packers for less.

Jones and the Packers have agreed to a new contract and he will stay in Green Bay in 2023, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter’s report doesn’t make clear precisely how Jones’ contract has been restructured, but it appears that he will now make $11 million from the Packers this season, down from the $16 million he was scheduled to make.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said last month that he was confident Jones would be back . Now he’s been proven right.