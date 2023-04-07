Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard get together for a workout

No, the Jets should be in no hurry to blink when it comes to the demands being made by the Packers.

Pending the inevitable trade that will send Aaron Rodgers to New York (and it really is inevitable), Rodgers is working out with Allen Lazard.

As in Jets receiver Allen Lazard.

As noted on Friday by Pat McAfee, Lazard has posted photos of the once-and-future teammates on a field together.

Nothing stops Rodgers from working out with any member of the Jets while the trade remains simply something that inevitably will be done. So who cares if he can’t participate in offseason workouts? He doesn’t like to, anyway.

So there’s no real urgency for the Jets to get this done. If anything, the ability to blame the delay on the Packers could make Rodgers more motivated to gather informally with Jets receivers, tight ends, and running backs.